Mixtape vom 10.04.2017: Not African Enough?

The perception of Africa in the West and what "African" means are often nourished by UNICEF ads and images of western culture as superior.



There is little room for imagining Africa as a modern continent, a fact that is also reflected in the music industries, which incidents like these show https://www.zalebs.com/whats-hot/wtf-usher-thought-black-coffee-was-too-modern-be-african/.

I personally have played friends in Germany deep house music from South Africa and they did not believe it was South African.

This mixtape is therefore a showcase of some of my favorite Southern African tunes which are "not african enough". Enjoy some of the freshest underground talent from these parts of the world, ranging from electronica and lounge to bass, soulful and deep house

Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Jonas Radunz

