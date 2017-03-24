Mixtape vom 24.03.2017:
... von hier sieht Köln aus wie New York.
Abseits von 5th Avenue und Times Square gibt es in New York viele sehr gemütliche, ruhige und einfach sehr entspannte Ecken. Ob in einer kleinen Pizzeria in Brooklyn oder in einem Jazz-Keller in Harlem, und genau an diese Orte wurde sich zurück erinnert, als dieses Mixtape gemacht wurde.
playlist:
bill evans & jim hall - skating in central park (undercurrent) united artist records
bluørangee- ¥¥¥ (¥¥¥) o-nei-ric tapes
archy marshal - swell (a new place 2 drown) true panther sounds
graves - morning blunt (lofi.hiphop [008])
bluørangee- etoile (b.rdyj 002) o-nei-ric tapes
king krule - will i come (6 feet beneath the moon) true panther records
5 7 0 3 - i once saw a wizard at a bus stop (lofi.hiphop [008])
loyle carner - seamstress (tooting masala) (yesterday's gone) amf records
action bronson - a light in the addict (feat party supplies and black atlass) (mr. wonderful) atlantic records
robert glasper - smells like teen spirit (black radio) blue note records
kiyani - om beach lament (lofi.hiphop [008])
ross h. - photograph (lofi.hiphop [008])
bob le head - thyi (lofi.hiphop [008])
king krule - neptune estate (6 feet beneath the moon) true panther records
meyhem lauren - qu cartilage (instrumental) (silk pyramids) thrice great records
dannyprovolone (frith) - fourdee (lofi.hiphop [008])
riki - sore (sore 2017 ep)
poyta v.p. - gun (lofi.hiphop [008])
rising sun - lament (sven's bird's lament mix) (lament) just another beat
botany - lo, hi (raw light ii) western vinyl
moby - a case for shame (feat cold specks) (innocents) warner music australasia
moby - natural blues (play) v2/ mute/ emi
gil scott heron feat. jamie xx - i'm new here (we're new here) xl recordings
jamie xx - the rest is noise (in colour) young turks
kid simius - recorded in hawaii (wet sounds) jirafa records
small black - despicable dogs (small black ep) jagjaguwar
adar - masta (lofi.hiphop [008])
fess grandiose - spanish dreams (fess grandiose) etc records
knowmadic - thatsthewayhegoes (lofi.hiphop [008])
gil scot heron feat. jamie xx - jazz interlude (we're new here) xl recordings
wes montgomery - born to be blue (live at tsubo) (full house) riverside-records
robert glasper - lift off (feat shafiq husayn) (black radio) blue note records
bill evans - my funny valentine (undercurrent) united artist records
bernard hermann- diary of a taxi driver (taxi driver ost) arista records
earl sweatshirt - chum (doris) tan cressida
veto - bowls (sinus point break) sony music entertainment
veto - upwards (sinus point break) sony music entertainment
pianos become the teeth - repine (keep you) epitaph records
spiritfirst -rememberlastsummer (lofi.hiphop [008])
bill evans - romaine (alternate take) (undercurrent) united artist records
Redaktionelle Leitung: Henrik Schütz