Mixtape vom 03.03.2017: "Roots, rock, reggae: dis a reggae music!

Roots, rock, reggae, yeah! Dis a reggae music!" (B. Marley)





Wenn man so zu Hause rumhängt und hier und da was macht.





dubmatix - dub du ragga [feat. jah jah man] tour de force remix (french sessions - the remixes) soulbeats records

ellis, alton - i'm still in love with you (single) bam bam records

ini komoze - world a music (ini komoze) island records

mcanuff, winston - mix up moods (nostradamus) makasound

trebunie-tutki & twinkle brothers - nuta honorowa (songs of glory / piesni chwaly) agora sa

alexander, monty - no more trouble (concrete jungle: the music of bob marley) telarc

yahadanai - rise (one atonement) i grade records

teba - gatyeni (african rebel music - roots reggae and dancehall) out here records

marley, damian - no, no, no [feat. eve] (rare joints)

charly b - prophecies untold (single) vp records

black uhuru - youth of eglington (red) mango

toké - respect [feat. conkarah] (single) bassplate records

parly b - this is digital [feat. mungo's hi fi] (this is digital) scotch bonnet records

vadim, dj - fussin n fighting (dubcatcher 2) soulbeats records

turtle bay country club - sisters keepers dub (dub decade) universal music

sister nancy - bam bam (single) vp records

luciano - love & devotion (reggae rules) pow pow productions

marley, stephen - ina di red [feat. ben harper] (mind control) universal republic records

alexander, monty - running away (stir it up - the music of bob marley) telarc

smith, wayne - under mi sleng teng (single) jammy's records

Redaktionelle Leitung: Marta Falfasinski

