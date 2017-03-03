Mixtape vom 03.03.2017:
"Roots, rock, reggae: dis a reggae music!
Roots, rock, reggae, yeah! Dis a reggae music!" (B. Marley)
Wenn man so zu Hause rumhängt und hier und da was macht.
dubmatix - dub du ragga [feat. jah jah man] tour de force remix (french sessions - the remixes) soulbeats records
ellis, alton - i'm still in love with you (single) bam bam records
ini komoze - world a music (ini komoze) island records
mcanuff, winston - mix up moods (nostradamus) makasound
trebunie-tutki & twinkle brothers - nuta honorowa (songs of glory / piesni chwaly) agora sa
alexander, monty - no more trouble (concrete jungle: the music of bob marley) telarc
yahadanai - rise (one atonement) i grade records
teba - gatyeni (african rebel music - roots reggae and dancehall) out here records
marley, damian - no, no, no [feat. eve] (rare joints)
charly b - prophecies untold (single) vp records
black uhuru - youth of eglington (red) mango
toké - respect [feat. conkarah] (single) bassplate records
parly b - this is digital [feat. mungo's hi fi] (this is digital) scotch bonnet records
vadim, dj - fussin n fighting (dubcatcher 2) soulbeats records
turtle bay country club - sisters keepers dub (dub decade) universal music
sister nancy - bam bam (single) vp records
luciano - love & devotion (reggae rules) pow pow productions
marley, stephen - ina di red [feat. ben harper] (mind control) universal republic records
alexander, monty - running away (stir it up - the music of bob marley) telarc
smith, wayne - under mi sleng teng (single) jammy's records
Redaktionelle Leitung: Marta Falfasinski