Mixtape vom 13.02.2017: Let's get it on, baby! - Wiederholung!

Einen Tag vor dem Tag der Liebenden, widme ich dieses Mixtape der 2. schönsten Nebensache der Welt: SEX!



Bei romantischen Angelegenheiten muss alles stimmen: Die Zeit, der Ort und natürlich auch die Musik! Dieses Mixtape ist für alle, die den Sountrack zum Knutschen, Schmusen, Fummeln, Gernhaben oder Liebemachen suchen!



01. green, al – let’s stay together (pulp fiction soundtrack) mca

02. portishead – glory box (dummy) polydor

03. sbtrkt – hold on (feat sampha) (sbtrkt) young turks

04. lana del rey – blue jeans (born to die) interscope

05. doors, the – love me two times (the best of the doors 1985) elektra

06. smith – baby it’s you (quentin tarantinos’s death proof) maverick

07. fleetwood mac – need your love so bad (need you love so bad)

08. fitzsimmons, william – beautiful girl (gold in the shadow) grönland

09. massive attack – paradise circus (heligoland) virgin

10. crack ignaz – oder ned (kirsch) melting pot music

11. disclosure – you and me (feat. eliza doolittle) (flume remix) (single) island

12. weeknd, the - the morning (house of ballons) eigenvertrieb

13. banks – warm water (goddess) good years

14. coasters, the – down in mexico (quentin tarantinos’s death proof) maverick

15. fat freddy’s drop – hope (based on a true story) the drop

16. hiatus kaiyote – fingerprints (choose your weapons)

17. d’angelo – brown sugar (brown sugar) virgin

18. cazuza & bebel gilberto – preciso dizer que te amo (red hot + rio) verve

19. sampha – happens (too much/happens) young turks

20. virgins, the – love is colder than death (the virgins) atlantic

21. dva - pink22 (feat clara la san) (allyallrecords ep) hyperdub

21. hawthorne, mayer – get to know you (how do you do) universal

22. hawthorne, mayer – crime (where does this door go) republic

23. everett, jace - bad things (single) epic nashville

24. ghostpoet – that ring down the drain kind of feeling (shedding skin) pias

25. lapalux – don’t mean a thing (lustmore) brainfeeder

26. moodymann – lyk u use 2 (feat. andrés) (moodymann) mohagani

27. she wants revenge – tear you apart (she wants revenge) flawless

28. kings of leon – sex on fire (only by the night) sony

29. gaye, marvin – let’s get it on (let’s get it on reissue) motown



Redaktionelle Leitung: Ilona Steffens

