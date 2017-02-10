Mixtape vom 10.02.2017: Basismannigfaltigkeit 001 - WIEDERHOLUNG

ein bisschen basismannigfaltigkeit am morgen vertreibt kummer und sorgen.

elektronisches, technoides & ambientes.

außerdem basisches & mannigfaltiges!

WIEDERHOLUNG vom 23.01.2017



© William Chyr

playlist:



tobacco - warlock mary (dynasty sweatbox) ghostly

ramzi - etwal (houti kush) 1080p

leafar legov - years (talk) giegling

mcgilvray, shae - delta royal (swamp tapes 001) swamp tapes

sage caswell - ray of light '95 (hoop earring) spring theory

barker & baumecker - senden (turns) ostgut ton

iasi - splash (manifest) superb

throwing snow - tesseract (embers) houndstooth

suzanne kraft - scripted space (what you get for being you) melody as truth

equip - skytrot (i dreamed of a palace in the sky) dream catalogue

clive tanaka - empty sidecar (up too early) friends of friends

sage caswell - here we guard upon the soul (hoop earring) spring theory

you're me - soft opening (plant cell division) 1080p

illum sphere - the journey (glass) ninja tune

1991 - no more dreams iv (no more dreams) no more dreams

chi - mahat (the official recordings) astral industries

huerco s. - sea of love (for those of you who have never (and also those who have)) proibito

echopsace plays michael mantra - sea shell city (night) (sea shell city) echospace [air]

nash, jonny - christina & carolina (jonny nash/suzanne kraft - christina & carolina/roberto&giovanni) melody as truth

Redaktionelle Leitung: Daniel García González

