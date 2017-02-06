Mixtape vom 06.02.2017:
LOVESOULZWEI - WIEDERHOLUNG
LOVESOULZWEI - WIEDERHOLUNG vom 26.09.2016:
Mark aka Thelonious Mark und Lennard aka WinneOneTwo haben ein Mixtape mit vielen Soulplatten erstellt.
Die Playlist:
hubert laws - land of passion (columbia) land of passion lp
brenton wood - great big bundle of love (liberty) 7“
sylvia - pillow talk (london) 7“
ebony rythm band - light my fire (now again) soul heart transplant: the lamp session 2lp
inell young - what do you see in her (libra records) 7“
trevor dandy - is there any love (numero group) good god! a gospel funk hymnal 2lp
barbara mason - give me your love (buddah) give me your love lp
milton wright - the silence that you keep (athens of the north) henry stone’s miamy sound 2lp
the esquires - how was i to know (bunky records) get on up and get away lp
sugar billy - super duper love (fast track recods) super duper love lp
inez foxx - let me down easy (volt recods) at memphis lp
apple and the three oranges - true love will never die (now again) free and easy 2lp
mayor harris - love wont let me wait (atlantic) 7“
skip mahony & the casuals - i need your love (numero group) red, black & green productions comp 2lp
sheila jack - i’ve got to have you (numero group) eccentric soul: mighty mike lenaburg 2lp
nancy wilson - come get to this (capitol) come get to this lp
bobby beed - the time is right for love (bell) 7“
main ingredient - over you (rca) shame on the world lp
third flight - love love love (numero group) eccentric soul: the young disciples 2lp
the darling dears & funky heavy - never love another (orivious records) 7“
the dramatics - thankful for your love (vault records) 7“
lee fields - honey dore (truth & soul) 7“
wood, brass & steel - superstar (passion music) hand & heavy lp
love apple - call me when you need me (numero) love apple lp
family connection - this time (jabali) 7“
mellow madness band - i see it coming (balto-soul) 7“
the main ingredient - i’m better off without you (rca) 7“
stark reality - too much tenderness (now again) 7“
detroit emeralds - love has come to me (atlantic) feel the need lp
little ann - the smile on you face (timmion) deep shadows lp
the five stairsteps - who do you belong to (buddha) 7“
leon ware - words of love (be with) leon ware lp
eramus hall - just me and you (expansions) 7“
otis johnson - time to go home (numero group) personal space electronic soul 1974 - 1984 2lp
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Mark Neustadt, Lennard Winschel