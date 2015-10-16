Mixtape vom 09.01.2017: E C L E C T I C O MIXXXTAPE

Akustisches Trommelfeuer aus der Gefühlskanone.

Ein Mixtape für nette Menschen, Tiere und Pflanzen, für Feuerwehrleute und Polizisten, für die ewig Gutgelaunten und die Sieben-Tage-Regenwetter-Gesichter, für Genrehopper und solche, die es noch werden wollen.

Dabei stets elegant, eklektisch und so angenehm prickelnd wie ein Schraubenzieher im Bauchnabel.

Guten Appetit!

Playlist:

clipping. - intro (clppng) sub pop

crimekillz - cholitas (crime kills kids) hit+run

ween - friends (la cucaracha) rounder records

lard - mate, spwan & die (the last temptation of reid) alternative tentacles

machinedrum - le ol skool (v.a. - mu20) planet mu

dimlite - hungeryears and advance/oh star (this is embracing) sonar kollektiv

sandtimer - desert (leave with us) nirvana port

black rain & shapednoise - interceptor (apophis) cosmo rhythmatic

thielemans, toots - big bossa (verve jazz masters 59) verve recordings

zappa, frank - outside now (joe's garage) barking pumpkin records

mr. bungle - desert search for techno allah (disco volante) warner

stereolab - iron man (aluminium tunes) warp

haswell, russel - gas attack (as sure as night follows day) diagonal

tropics - navajo (parodia flare) planet mu

lounge lizards - i'm a doggy (v.a. - downtown 81) recall

helm - don't lick the jacket (olympic mess) pan

daedelus - sawtooth ekg (denies the day's demise) mush

fantômas - 04/14/05 thursday (suspended animation) ipecac

fantômas - 04/15/05 friday (suspended animation) ipecac

afx - neotekt72 (orphaned deejay selek 2006 - 2008) warp

nelson, oliver - full nelson (verve jazz masters 48) verve recordings

luxury elite - beautiful girl in car (intercontinental) dream catalogue

oscob/digital sex - total loss [feat. windows 98no] (overgrowth) dream catalogue

taspo - silicon universe (simulation//sim.beta) adhesive sounds

meshuggah - obzen (obzen) nuclear blast

shit and shine - ass (everybody's a fucking expert) editions mego

white, paul - flying across tokyo (the strange dreams of paul white) one-handed music

lard - they're coming to take me away (the last tempation of reid) alternative tentacles

weasel walter quartet - revolt and revolt again (revolt music) ugexplode

astley, virginia - a summer long since passed (hope in a darkened heart) wea

aphex twin - windowlicker (windowlicker) warp

lorn - automaton (nothing else) brainfeeder

zomby - strange fruit (liquid dancehall/strange fruit) ramp recordings



+++Wiederholung vom 16.10.2015+++

Redaktionelle Leitung: Daniel García González

