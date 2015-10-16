Mixtape vom 09.01.2017:
E C L E C T I C O MIXXXTAPE
Akustisches Trommelfeuer aus der Gefühlskanone.
Ein Mixtape für nette Menschen, Tiere und Pflanzen, für Feuerwehrleute und Polizisten, für die ewig Gutgelaunten und die Sieben-Tage-Regenwetter-Gesichter, für Genrehopper und solche, die es noch werden wollen.
Dabei stets elegant, eklektisch und so angenehm prickelnd wie ein Schraubenzieher im Bauchnabel.
Guten Appetit!
100.000,0 Mhz - ON THE AIR!!!
Playlist:
clipping. - intro (clppng) sub pop
crimekillz - cholitas (crime kills kids) hit+run
ween - friends (la cucaracha) rounder records
lard - mate, spwan & die (the last temptation of reid) alternative tentacles
machinedrum - le ol skool (v.a. - mu20) planet mu
dimlite - hungeryears and advance/oh star (this is embracing) sonar kollektiv
sandtimer - desert (leave with us) nirvana port
black rain & shapednoise - interceptor (apophis) cosmo rhythmatic
thielemans, toots - big bossa (verve jazz masters 59) verve recordings
zappa, frank - outside now (joe's garage) barking pumpkin records
mr. bungle - desert search for techno allah (disco volante) warner
stereolab - iron man (aluminium tunes) warp
haswell, russel - gas attack (as sure as night follows day) diagonal
tropics - navajo (parodia flare) planet mu
lounge lizards - i'm a doggy (v.a. - downtown 81) recall
helm - don't lick the jacket (olympic mess) pan
daedelus - sawtooth ekg (denies the day's demise) mush
fantômas - 04/14/05 thursday (suspended animation) ipecac
fantômas - 04/15/05 friday (suspended animation) ipecac
afx - neotekt72 (orphaned deejay selek 2006 - 2008) warp
nelson, oliver - full nelson (verve jazz masters 48) verve recordings
luxury elite - beautiful girl in car (intercontinental) dream catalogue
oscob/digital sex - total loss [feat. windows 98no] (overgrowth) dream catalogue
taspo - silicon universe (simulation//sim.beta) adhesive sounds
meshuggah - obzen (obzen) nuclear blast
shit and shine - ass (everybody's a fucking expert) editions mego
white, paul - flying across tokyo (the strange dreams of paul white) one-handed music
lard - they're coming to take me away (the last tempation of reid) alternative tentacles
weasel walter quartet - revolt and revolt again (revolt music) ugexplode
astley, virginia - a summer long since passed (hope in a darkened heart) wea
aphex twin - windowlicker (windowlicker) warp
lorn - automaton (nothing else) brainfeeder
zomby - strange fruit (liquid dancehall/strange fruit) ramp recordings
+++Wiederholung vom 16.10.2015+++
Redaktionelle Leitung: Daniel García González