Mixtape vom 06.01.2017: better late than never: my best of 2016

yeah I know, there have been a million best of 2016 lists already since november last year but hey, one's aim should always be to improve the already existing. so here comes the ultimative best of 2016 music from a soul-hiphop-jazz-house-bass lover with tunes from all over the world and some pretty exciting newcomers. enjoy :)



playlist:



1 woods, jamila - bubbles (heavn) closed sessions

2 vanjess - panda (jaël remix) (single) selbstveröffentlicht

3 neguim. - just feel (feat. kaye) (dtw summer jams) darker than wax

4 rakei, jordan - talk to me (cloak) 4101 records

5 j. cole - she's mine, pt.2 (4 your eyez only) dreamville

6 nxworries - get bigger (yes lawd!) stones throw

7 noname - diddy bop (feat. raury & cam o'bi) (telefone) selbstveröffentlicht

8 ace tee - bist du down? (feat. kwam.e) (single) selbstveröffentlicht

9 kwesta - ngud' (feat. cassper nyovest) (dakar 2) sound african recordings

10 gilles peterson's havana cultura band - la rumba experimental (motor city drum ensemble remix) (havana club rumba sessions) brownswood

11 relaén - twines (flofilz rework) (twines) wadada

12 childish gambino - stand tall (awaken, my love) glassnote

13 chance the rapper - same drugs (coloring book) selbstveröffentlicht

14 yussef kamaal - black focus (black focus) brownswood

15 rascal - be down (brandy) (single) selbstveröffentlicht

16 dunn kidda - jaas now (kwaai-fi) selbstveröffentlicht

17 west, kanye - ultralight beam (the life of pablo) good music

18 miller, mac - dang! (feat. anderson .paak) (the divine feminine) warner

19 solange - cranes in the sky (kaytranada dj edit) (single) selbstveröffentlicht

20 kaytranada - you're the one (feat. syd) (99.9%) xl

21 kid fonque - bossa over? (single) stay true sounds

22 colon, willie & mon rivera - ya llego (captain planet remix) (calentura - global bassment) fania

23 haaksman, daniel & spoek mathambo - akabongi (african fabrics) man recordings

24 dj ganyani - talk to me (prince kaybee remix) (single) selbstveröffentlicht

25 babes wodumo - wololo (feat. mampintsha) (gqom queen, vol.1) west ink

26 dj tira - sfuna abo chomi (feat. black motion & drumetic boyz) (single) afrotainment

27 culoe de song - umoya (washa) de song music

28 da kruk x stones & bones - dream afrika (single) house of stone

29 caiiro - cries of the motherland (feat. sam-k) (first impressions) born in soweto

30 gomes, jullian - 1000 memories (feat. sio) (late dreamer) atjazz record company

31 wu, henry & tito wun - a2. don müller (27 karat years) tartelet

32 daev martian - live love (umoya ep) stay true sounds

33 loko, bruce - shores of madagascar (after dark) stay true sounds



Redaktionelle Leitung: Jonas Radunz

