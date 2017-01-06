Mixtape vom 06.01.2017:
better late than never: my best of 2016
yeah I know, there have been a million best of 2016 lists already since november last year but hey, one's aim should always be to improve the already existing. so here comes the ultimative best of 2016 music from a soul-hiphop-jazz-house-bass lover with tunes from all over the world and some pretty exciting newcomers. enjoy :)
playlist:
1 woods, jamila - bubbles (heavn) closed sessions
2 vanjess - panda (jaël remix) (single) selbstveröffentlicht
3 neguim. - just feel (feat. kaye) (dtw summer jams) darker than wax
4 rakei, jordan - talk to me (cloak) 4101 records
5 j. cole - she's mine, pt.2 (4 your eyez only) dreamville
6 nxworries - get bigger (yes lawd!) stones throw
7 noname - diddy bop (feat. raury & cam o'bi) (telefone) selbstveröffentlicht
8 ace tee - bist du down? (feat. kwam.e) (single) selbstveröffentlicht
9 kwesta - ngud' (feat. cassper nyovest) (dakar 2) sound african recordings
10 gilles peterson's havana cultura band - la rumba experimental (motor city drum ensemble remix) (havana club rumba sessions) brownswood
11 relaén - twines (flofilz rework) (twines) wadada
12 childish gambino - stand tall (awaken, my love) glassnote
13 chance the rapper - same drugs (coloring book) selbstveröffentlicht
14 yussef kamaal - black focus (black focus) brownswood
15 rascal - be down (brandy) (single) selbstveröffentlicht
16 dunn kidda - jaas now (kwaai-fi) selbstveröffentlicht
17 west, kanye - ultralight beam (the life of pablo) good music
18 miller, mac - dang! (feat. anderson .paak) (the divine feminine) warner
19 solange - cranes in the sky (kaytranada dj edit) (single) selbstveröffentlicht
20 kaytranada - you're the one (feat. syd) (99.9%) xl
21 kid fonque - bossa over? (single) stay true sounds
22 colon, willie & mon rivera - ya llego (captain planet remix) (calentura - global bassment) fania
23 haaksman, daniel & spoek mathambo - akabongi (african fabrics) man recordings
24 dj ganyani - talk to me (prince kaybee remix) (single) selbstveröffentlicht
25 babes wodumo - wololo (feat. mampintsha) (gqom queen, vol.1) west ink
26 dj tira - sfuna abo chomi (feat. black motion & drumetic boyz) (single) afrotainment
27 culoe de song - umoya (washa) de song music
28 da kruk x stones & bones - dream afrika (single) house of stone
29 caiiro - cries of the motherland (feat. sam-k) (first impressions) born in soweto
30 gomes, jullian - 1000 memories (feat. sio) (late dreamer) atjazz record company
31 wu, henry & tito wun - a2. don müller (27 karat years) tartelet
32 daev martian - live love (umoya ep) stay true sounds
33 loko, bruce - shores of madagascar (after dark) stay true sounds
Redaktionelle Leitung: Jonas Radunz