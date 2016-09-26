Mixtape vom 26.09.2016: LOVESOULZWEI

LOVESOULZWEI

Mark aka Thelonious Mark und Lennard aka WinneOneTwo haben ein Mixtape mit vielen Soulplatten erstellt.



Die Playlist:

hubert laws - land of passion (columbia) land of passion lp

brenton wood - great big bundle of love (liberty) 7“

sylvia - pillow talk (london) 7“

ebony rythm band - light my fire (now again) soul heart transplant: the lamp session 2lp

inell young - what do you see in her (libra records) 7“

trevor dandy - is there any love (numero group) good god! a gospel funk hymnal 2lp

barbara mason - give me your love (buddah) give me your love lp

milton wright - the silence that you keep (athens of the north) henry stone’s miamy sound 2lp

the esquires - how was i to know (bunky records) get on up and get away lp

sugar billy - super duper love (fast track recods) super duper love lp

inez foxx - let me down easy (volt recods) at memphis lp

apple and the three oranges - true love will never die (now again) free and easy 2lp

mayor harris - love wont let me wait (atlantic) 7“

skip mahony & the casuals - i need your love (numero group) red, black & green productions comp 2lp

sheila jack - i’ve got to have you (numero group) eccentric soul: mighty mike lenaburg 2lp

nancy wilson - come get to this (capitol) come get to this lp

bobby beed - the time is right for love (bell) 7“

main ingredient - over you (rca) shame on the world lp

third flight - love love love (numero group) eccentric soul: the young disciples 2lp

the darling dears & funky heavy - never love another (orivious records) 7“

the dramatics - thankful for your love (vault records) 7“

lee fields - honey dore (truth & soul) 7“

wood, brass & steel - superstar (passion music) hand & heavy lp

love apple - call me when you need me (numero) love apple lp

family connection - this time (jabali) 7“

mellow madness band - i see it coming (balto-soul) 7“

the main ingredient - i’m better off without you (rca) 7“

stark reality - too much tenderness (now again) 7“

detroit emeralds - love has come to me (atlantic) feel the need lp

little ann - the smile on you face (timmion) deep shadows lp

the five stairsteps - who do you belong to (buddha) 7“

leon ware - words of love (be with) leon ware lp

eramus hall - just me and you (expansions) 7“

otis johnson - time to go home (numero group) personal space electronic soul 1974 - 1984 2lp





Moderation: Mark Neustadt, Lennard Winschel

