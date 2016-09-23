Mixtape vom 23.09.2016:
The mobile phone mixtape
What kind of music do you have in your phone?
Here's what's in mine.
As always, a mixtape curated with love.
Playlist here after the show.
the cinematic orchestra - burn out (every day) ninja tune
badbadnotgood - time moves slow (iv) innovative leisure
terrace martin (ft. kamasi washington, rose gold) - think of you (velvet portraits) sounds of crenshaw
yussef kamaal - yo chavez (black focus) brownswood
mndsgn - interlude (bodywash) stones throw
peter zummo - what do you want to do (dress code (don't look at my car)) optimo
pussy mothers - get from in front of me (the number one ep) optimo
not waving - believe (animals) diagonal
not waving - tomorrow we will kill you (animals) diagonal
radiohead - full stop (a moon shaped pool) xl
radiohead - tinker tailer sailor rich man poor man beggar man thief (a moon shaped pool) xl
james blake - modern soul (the colour in anything) polydor
james blake - timeless (the colour in anything) polydor
gila - tuff whisper (genkidama ep) xl
kode9 - void (nothing) hyperdub
mount kimbie - bells 5 (pampa compilation 1) pampa records
chancha via circuito (ft. lido pimienta) - jardines (amansara) wonderwheel recordings
dexter story (ft. yared teshale) - sidet eskemeche (wondem) soundway
karl hector & the malcouns - the cave (can't stand the pressure) now again records
karl hector & the malcouns - kingdom of d'mt (can't stand the pressure) now again records
jazzanova - gafiera (instrumental trio version) (paz e futebol) sonar kollektiv
lucas santtana - dia de furar onda no mar (paz e futebol) sonar kollektiv
james brown - got to move (in the jungle groove) polydor
bobby hamilton quintet - roll your own (dream queen) superfly records
cymande - dove (cymande) janus records
Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger