Mixtape vom 23.09.2016: The mobile phone mixtape

What kind of music do you have in your phone?

Here's what's in mine.



As always, a mixtape curated with love.

Playlist here after the show.



the cinematic orchestra - burn out (every day) ninja tune

badbadnotgood - time moves slow (iv) innovative leisure

terrace martin (ft. kamasi washington, rose gold) - think of you (velvet portraits) sounds of crenshaw

yussef kamaal - yo chavez (black focus) brownswood

mndsgn - interlude (bodywash) stones throw

peter zummo - what do you want to do (dress code (don't look at my car)) optimo

pussy mothers - get from in front of me (the number one ep) optimo

not waving - believe (animals) diagonal

not waving - tomorrow we will kill you (animals) diagonal

radiohead - full stop (a moon shaped pool) xl

radiohead - tinker tailer sailor rich man poor man beggar man thief (a moon shaped pool) xl

james blake - modern soul (the colour in anything) polydor

james blake - timeless (the colour in anything) polydor

gila - tuff whisper (genkidama ep) xl

kode9 - void (nothing) hyperdub

mount kimbie - bells 5 (pampa compilation 1) pampa records

chancha via circuito (ft. lido pimienta) - jardines (amansara) wonderwheel recordings

dexter story (ft. yared teshale) - sidet eskemeche (wondem) soundway

karl hector & the malcouns - the cave (can't stand the pressure) now again records

karl hector & the malcouns - kingdom of d'mt (can't stand the pressure) now again records

jazzanova - gafiera (instrumental trio version) (paz e futebol) sonar kollektiv

lucas santtana - dia de furar onda no mar (paz e futebol) sonar kollektiv

james brown - got to move (in the jungle groove) polydor

bobby hamilton quintet - roll your own (dream queen) superfly records

cymande - dove (cymande) janus records



Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

