Mixtape

Leitung: Maike de Buhr

Mixtape vom 02.09.2016:

Der Bär Groovet!

Die Wise Guys sagen es schon lange! Wenn wir alle viel mehr grooven würden, dann würden wir alle besser durchs Leben kommen. 

(CC-0) Alexas_Fotos / pixabay.com

Dem Entsprechend gibt es ein Mixtape nur mit groovigen Tracks. Angefangen bei Hip-Hop Beats über Elektro und Future Beats ist alles dabei. 

Playlist: 
intro - i am legion (i am legion) division
loose on the leaves - i am legion (i am legion) division 
florn - culprate (deliverance) open outlets
royalty capes - de la soul (the anonymous nobody) a.o.i. llc
whoodeeni - de la soul (the anonymous nobody) a.o.i. llc
resurface - kidd, dylan (single) zephyr
infinite funke - koan sound (dynasty ep) owsla
jazz joint - congi (groove booty vol.2) chord marauders
imk - b9 (groove booty vol.2) chord marauders
orion - feed me (calamari tuesday) sotto voce
la fong (lunar sound remix) - opiuo [feat. d-sens] (meraki remixed) slurp music
banzai - kivnon (single) fated
soul - abstracted (single) ouroboros records
schizoid - feed me (feed me's family reunion) sotto voce
sinkhole - noisia (outer edges) vision
bubble control - tipper (bubble control ep) tippermusic
stay focused - feed me (feed me's family reunion) sotto voce
dernier cris - neosignal (raum & zeit) division 
two minds - nero (between II worlds) virgin emi records
switch - culprate [mcmash clan & maksim] (mask ep) open outlets
open up - torqux (open up / still breathe) mta records
unwind - dub fx (thinking clear) convoy unltd
new life - silo (dtw summer jams) darker than wax
no words - strange fruits (filet mignong) alesia
#wemove - fzpz (dtw free download series) darker than wax
fire coming out of the monkey's head - gorillaz (demon days) parlaphone records limited
fall in love too fast - griz (mad liberation) all good records
pop it - rekon (single) soundcloud
into dust - noisia (outer edges) vision

 

Moderation: Darius Thies
Redaktionelle Leitung: Maike de Buhr

