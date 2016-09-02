Mixtape vom 02.09.2016: Der Bär Groovet!

Die Wise Guys sagen es schon lange! Wenn wir alle viel mehr grooven würden, dann würden wir alle besser durchs Leben kommen.

Dem Entsprechend gibt es ein Mixtape nur mit groovigen Tracks. Angefangen bei Hip-Hop Beats über Elektro und Future Beats ist alles dabei.



Playlist:

intro - i am legion (i am legion) division

loose on the leaves - i am legion (i am legion) division

florn - culprate (deliverance) open outlets

royalty capes - de la soul (the anonymous nobody) a.o.i. llc

whoodeeni - de la soul (the anonymous nobody) a.o.i. llc

resurface - kidd, dylan (single) zephyr

infinite funke - koan sound (dynasty ep) owsla

jazz joint - congi (groove booty vol.2) chord marauders

imk - b9 (groove booty vol.2) chord marauders

orion - feed me (calamari tuesday) sotto voce

la fong (lunar sound remix) - opiuo [feat. d-sens] (meraki remixed) slurp music

banzai - kivnon (single) fated

soul - abstracted (single) ouroboros records

schizoid - feed me (feed me's family reunion) sotto voce

sinkhole - noisia (outer edges) vision

bubble control - tipper (bubble control ep) tippermusic

stay focused - feed me (feed me's family reunion) sotto voce

dernier cris - neosignal (raum & zeit) division

two minds - nero (between II worlds) virgin emi records

switch - culprate [mcmash clan & maksim] (mask ep) open outlets

open up - torqux (open up / still breathe) mta records

unwind - dub fx (thinking clear) convoy unltd

new life - silo (dtw summer jams) darker than wax

no words - strange fruits (filet mignong) alesia

#wemove - fzpz (dtw free download series) darker than wax

fire coming out of the monkey's head - gorillaz (demon days) parlaphone records limited

fall in love too fast - griz (mad liberation) all good records

pop it - rekon (single) soundcloud

into dust - noisia (outer edges) vision

Moderation: Darius Thies

Redaktionelle Leitung: Maike de Buhr

