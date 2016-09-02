Mixtape vom 02.09.2016:
Der Bär Groovet!
Die Wise Guys sagen es schon lange! Wenn wir alle viel mehr grooven würden, dann würden wir alle besser durchs Leben kommen.
Dem Entsprechend gibt es ein Mixtape nur mit groovigen Tracks. Angefangen bei Hip-Hop Beats über Elektro und Future Beats ist alles dabei.
Playlist:
intro - i am legion (i am legion) division
loose on the leaves - i am legion (i am legion) division
florn - culprate (deliverance) open outlets
royalty capes - de la soul (the anonymous nobody) a.o.i. llc
whoodeeni - de la soul (the anonymous nobody) a.o.i. llc
resurface - kidd, dylan (single) zephyr
infinite funke - koan sound (dynasty ep) owsla
jazz joint - congi (groove booty vol.2) chord marauders
imk - b9 (groove booty vol.2) chord marauders
orion - feed me (calamari tuesday) sotto voce
la fong (lunar sound remix) - opiuo [feat. d-sens] (meraki remixed) slurp music
banzai - kivnon (single) fated
soul - abstracted (single) ouroboros records
schizoid - feed me (feed me's family reunion) sotto voce
sinkhole - noisia (outer edges) vision
bubble control - tipper (bubble control ep) tippermusic
stay focused - feed me (feed me's family reunion) sotto voce
dernier cris - neosignal (raum & zeit) division
two minds - nero (between II worlds) virgin emi records
switch - culprate [mcmash clan & maksim] (mask ep) open outlets
open up - torqux (open up / still breathe) mta records
unwind - dub fx (thinking clear) convoy unltd
new life - silo (dtw summer jams) darker than wax
no words - strange fruits (filet mignong) alesia
#wemove - fzpz (dtw free download series) darker than wax
fire coming out of the monkey's head - gorillaz (demon days) parlaphone records limited
fall in love too fast - griz (mad liberation) all good records
pop it - rekon (single) soundcloud
into dust - noisia (outer edges) vision
Moderation: Darius Thies
Redaktionelle Leitung: Maike de Buhr