Mixtape vom 15.08.2016: Super -8

Lazyness ist Trumpf - deswegen ist das Mixtape heute etwas langsamer.



Ein Instrumental-one-take-Mixtape - straight vinyl - alles auf mindestens -8% Tempo gespielt von Lennard aka WinneOneScrew.



Die Playlist:





hudson mohawke - lantern (lantern 2lp) warp

j. rocc - don’t sell your dreams (tonight) (some cold rock stuff 3lp) stones throw

tito wun & lorenzo merluzzo - drugs (disco rigido 12“) ava.

black milk - grey for summer (if there's a hell below instrumentals 2lp) computer ugly

lazy jones - stipvisite/moonswing (lazy man walking lp) augenringe unter dem dritten auge records

ackryte - filmstrip (closed expansion 2lp) cascade records

freddy bracker - welcome to my world (daytona beats lp) hhv.de

robot orchestra - neverending spiral (chasing rainbows lp) vindig

brenk sinatra - hi planet earth (gumbo2: lost tapes 2lp) melting pot music

prof. logik - flo^t (multi-dimension) cascade records



twit one - shing (treegonometry lp) twit one - slooow (treegonometry lp) hhv.de twit one - shing (treegonometry lp) hhv.de

brous one - waitin’… searchin’ (un momento en el tiempo lp) vindig

flying lotus - unexpected delight (ft. laura darlington) (1983 lp) plug research

jameszoo - meat (fool lp) brainfeeder

deep - canopy creatures (jazzvolution chapter one lp) the find x hhv.de

binkbeats - lost & found (beats unraveled 2lp) ontario Records

gunter adler - telecraft (split lp) staubgold

stevie up in smoke - director’s cut (beats & pain lp) money $ex records

abby lee tee - workship 3 feat. mieux (by accident lp) shash records

swallows fly low - upstairs balconies (cosmic compositions avant garde series vol . 3 3lp) hhv.de

hhv.de hade - hallway (the workspaces compilation vol. 1 2lp) boombap.org

jan au - dreamin (a date with a dark bean lp) life from earth

kamadi - bloodsamurai (night swimmers vol. 1 2lp) hhv.de

mr hone - pause musicale (kapla lp) plexus records

mr hone - librairie et drogue (kapla lp) plexus records

feux & kalifornia kurt - (without) you (gossip (Extended Retwist) / (Without) You 7“) 15pcs

dj shadow - three ralphs (the mountain will fail 2lp) mass appeal

dj heroin - wirehead (enemy territory lp) life from earth

beatfadda - puffromanze feat. retrogott (axn / freier fall / puffromanze 7“) entbs

arts the beatdoctor - lb404 flako remix (lazy thunder 12“) low riders recordings

julien mier - ever lonely (trian kayhatu remix) (jane’s junkyard 12“) low riders recordings

jameszoo - kreem kund (jheronimus 10“) rwina records

filosofischestilte - people are acting like (dagger dx remix) (munch palace vol.1 12“) low riders recordings

Redaktionelle Leitung: Lennard Winschel

