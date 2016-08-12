Mixtape vom 12.08.2016:
Black Acre Label Mixtape
Electronica, Beats, Bass, Hip-hop, Experimental, Techno, House, Jazz... blended into a 2-hour sonic smoothie.
Music from Bristol-based label Black Acre. Est. 2007. Genre? No genre.
Soundtrack of the latest Borderclash show, without blabla. Just tunes.
blue daisy – space ex (space ex ep) black acre
blue daisy & unknown shapes – wet dreams (bedtime stories ep) black acre
blue daisy – spinning channels (ft. Anneka) (the sunday gift) black acre
dan shake – out of sight (out of sight 12``) black acre
lurka – nah so (holding) black acre
lurka – holding (holding) black acre
romare – the blues (meditations on afrocentrism) black acre
romare – jimi & faye (part one) (love songs: part one) black acre
romare – hey now (when I give you all my lovin) (love songs: part one) black acre
doctor zygote – alexandria (grupo zygote) black acre
doctor zygote – beirut dub (grupo zygote) black acre
doctor zygote – loose (grupo zygote) black acre
loops haunt – hollowed (exits) black acre
loops haunt – ellum tonal (exits) black acre
loops haunt – mun rhul (zenith ep) black acre
commodo – sleepwave (how what time) black acre
rocks foe – crushed (legion) black acre
commodo ft. rocks foe – set it straight (how what time) black acre
sully – vamp (vamp) black acre
the maghreban – wrong move (lose it) black acre
alex coulton – break pressure (murda/ break pressure single) black acre
dj khalab – amagqoboka (eunoto ep) black acre
clap! clap! - black smokes, bad signs (tayi bebba) black acre
clap! clap! - modesty (tales from the rainstick ep) black acre
dj khalab & baba sissoko – bognya (clap! clap! remix) (bognya remixes) wonderwheel recordings
dj khalab – tiende! feat clap! clap! (eunoto ep) black acre
fantastic mr fox – over (evelyn ep) black acre
brokenchord – bluestar (bluestar ep) black acre
memotone – you saw the future (chime hours) black acre
connie constance – euphoric ( in the grass) black acre
Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger