Mixtape vom 12.08.2016: Black Acre Label Mixtape

Electronica, Beats, Bass, Hip-hop, Experimental, Techno, House, Jazz... blended into a 2-hour sonic smoothie.



Music from Bristol-based label Black Acre. Est. 2007. Genre? No genre.



Soundtrack of the latest Borderclash show, without blabla. Just tunes.



blue daisy – space ex (space ex ep) black acre

blue daisy & unknown shapes – wet dreams (bedtime stories ep) black acre

blue daisy – spinning channels (ft. Anneka) (the sunday gift) black acre

dan shake – out of sight (out of sight 12``) black acre

lurka – nah so (holding) black acre

lurka – holding (holding) black acre

romare – the blues (meditations on afrocentrism) black acre

romare – jimi & faye (part one) (love songs: part one) black acre

romare – hey now (when I give you all my lovin) (love songs: part one) black acre

doctor zygote – alexandria (grupo zygote) black acre

doctor zygote – beirut dub (grupo zygote) black acre

doctor zygote – loose (grupo zygote) black acre

loops haunt – hollowed (exits) black acre

loops haunt – ellum tonal (exits) black acre

loops haunt – mun rhul (zenith ep) black acre

commodo – sleepwave (how what time) black acre

rocks foe – crushed (legion) black acre

commodo ft. rocks foe – set it straight (how what time) black acre

sully – vamp (vamp) black acre

the maghreban – wrong move (lose it) black acre

alex coulton – break pressure (murda/ break pressure single) black acre

dj khalab – amagqoboka (eunoto ep) black acre

clap! clap! - black smokes, bad signs (tayi bebba) black acre

clap! clap! - modesty (tales from the rainstick ep) black acre

dj khalab & baba sissoko – bognya (clap! clap! remix) (bognya remixes) wonderwheel recordings

dj khalab – tiende! feat clap! clap! (eunoto ep) black acre

fantastic mr fox – over (evelyn ep) black acre

brokenchord – bluestar (bluestar ep) black acre

memotone – you saw the future (chime hours) black acre

connie constance – euphoric ( in the grass) black acre



Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

