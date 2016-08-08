Mixtape vom 08.08.2016: 2 Stunden Platten im Einklang sich drehend

zusammen mit Frank Tanning.



playlist





napoleon cherry – when you ha the chance (walk alone) music from memory

d.k. – journey to the sun (islands of dreams) antinote

manzanem – don’t interrupt (ppu-077) ppu

house of dad – p.o.e.t.s. day (andra’s presents … h.o.d.) house of dad

project pablo – warm priority (priorities) magicwire

paxton fettel – dripped out (the secret ingredient is crime) apersonal music

ben sun – you should know better (love momentum ep) delusions of grandeur

saine – worker (business hour ep) sleazy beats black ops

side f/x – i can’t sleep (this is a journey) bcm records

frankie knuckles – only the strong survive (club mix) (only the strong survive) d.j. international records

funkapolitan – in the crime of live (funkapolitian) london records

foyer des arts – wissenswertes über erlangen (7“) wea

dillinger – cocaine in my brain (7“) bellaphon

nyc loft trax – unknown (unreleased vol.4 the city that never sleeps) nyc loft records

t. hanks – café bohemian (golf club mix) (café bohemian) post pluto

chaos in the cbd – our last dance (digital harmony) mule

chaos in the cbd – global erosion (global erosion) yam recordings

admin – bright moments (spirit boogie) omena ltd

mark barrott – winter sunset sky (sketches from an island) international feel recordings

mood hut – crunchin (snaker 007) snaker

wolf müller & cass – glade runner (the sound of glades) international feel recordings

jah wobble, the edge, holger czukay – hold on to your dreams (snake charmer) island records

d.k. – play on (island of dreams) antinote

sade – hang on to your love (edit) (7”) epic

suzanne kraft – green flash (green flash ep) running back

benedek & noble – airwayz (garage mix) (se 1007) super elevation records

rose royce - love don’t live here anymore (7”) warner

the style council – the paris match (feat. tracey thorn) (café bleu) geffen

Redaktionelle Leitung: Benni Klemann

