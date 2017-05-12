Hellfire Radio vom 12.05.2017:
Al Skapone zu Gast
Das war die Playlist:
01. supernichts - mein mitbewohner (hamburg köln belgrad) impact records
02. wizo - wahlkrampf (der) hulk räckorz
03. terror - the walls will fall (the walls will fall) pure noise records
04. terror - no love lost (the walls will fall) pure noise records
05. Die netten Jungs von nebenan - dabei (ep) eigenvertrieb
06. Die netten Jungs von nebenan - für dich (ep) eigenvertrieb
07. primetime failure - state of unrest (home) uncle m
08. primetime failure - home (home) uncle m
09. koeter - klima der angst (carribbean nights) rookie records
10. svetlanas - siberia (split mit new cold war) squidhat records
11. pascow - meine macht für niemand (alles muss kaputt sein) rookie records
12. pinguin flugschau - drohnenpiloten (single) eigenvertrieb
13. lurkers, the - i don't need to tell her (fulham fallout) beggars banquet records
14. gedrängel - scheisse am schuh (dookie) eigenvertrieb
15. cocktailbar stammheim - flingern bleibt dreckig (split mit mülheim asozial) twisted chords
16. hotel energieball - allein (kein applaus für scheiße) rilrec
17. tides denied - simulated freedom (find your place) backbite records
18. tides denied - leave it behind (find your place) backbite records
19. h2o - from the heart (use your voice)
20. al skapone - kings of friday night (goodbye) eigenvertrieb
21. mighty mighty bosstones, the - the impression that i get
22. armstong, tim - wake up (a poet's life) hellcat records
23. busters, the - summertime (single) weserlabel
24. al skapone - wild west (goodbye) eigenvertrieb
25. frau doktor - alte männer (penner super disco) rookie records
26. rantanplan - virus (köpfer) b.a. records
27. millencolin - fox (pennybridge pioneers) epitaph records
28. al skapone - i fought for you (goodbye) eigenvertrieb
29. al skapone - better than you (goodbye) eigenvertrieb
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Jonas Franke, Stephan Wiefling