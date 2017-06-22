Helga vom 22.06.2017: Sommer, Sonne, Metal

Als Metalhead hat man es die Tage schon nicht leicht. Schwarze Klamotten und Sonne verträgt sich halt einfach nicht so gut. Aber zusammen mit euch trotzen wir dem Sommer und seinen höllischen Temperaturen!



Und auch dieses Mal haben wir wieder einiges für euch vorbereitet. Passend zum bevorstehenden CSD erzählen wir euch etwas zur LGBT Szene im Metal. Außerdem gibt es Infos zum diesjährigen Summerbreeze. Wir klären, was es eigentlich mit den Genre Trancecore auf sich hat. Und, und, und!

Also schaltet ein!



Playlist:



mastodon - blood and thunder (leviathan) relapse records

all the way to venus - the edge (four steps of entering, descend and landing/crash) eigenvertrieb

veil of maya - mowgli (id) sumerian records

fear and loathing in las vegas - virtue and vice (phase 2) vap

the devil wears prada - lock and load (transit blues) rise records

rivers - identität (EP) chopped of records #6

high hopes - the callout (sights & sounds) victory records

carach angren - pitch and black box (dance and laugh amongst the rotten) season of mist

while she sleeps - silence speaks (you are we) nuclear blast

slayer – raining blood (reign in blood) def jam

enter shikari - hoodwinker (single) ambush reality

deftones – be quiet and drive [far away] (around the fur) maverick

judas priest – leather rebel (painkiller) columbia records

suicide silence – bludgeoned to death (the cleansing) century media

heaven shall burn - passage of the crane (wanderer) century media

parkway drive - devil's calling (ire) epitaph records

black lung - behemoth (see the enemy) nois-o-lution

down – the seed (down ii: a bustle in your hedgerow) elektra records

dope - die motherfucker die (life) epic records

dream theater – the dark eternal night (systematic chaos) roadrunner records

make them suffer - maelstrom (neverbloom) roadrunner records

Moderation: Carolin Schneider, Wayne Achten

Redaktionelle Leitung: Jonathan Penschek

