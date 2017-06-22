Helga vom 22.06.2017:
Sommer, Sonne, Metal
Als Metalhead hat man es die Tage schon nicht leicht. Schwarze Klamotten und Sonne verträgt sich halt einfach nicht so gut. Aber zusammen mit euch trotzen wir dem Sommer und seinen höllischen Temperaturen!
Und auch dieses Mal haben wir wieder einiges für euch vorbereitet. Passend zum bevorstehenden CSD erzählen wir euch etwas zur LGBT Szene im Metal. Außerdem gibt es Infos zum diesjährigen Summerbreeze. Wir klären, was es eigentlich mit den Genre Trancecore auf sich hat. Und, und, und!
Also schaltet ein!
Playlist:
mastodon - blood and thunder (leviathan) relapse records
all the way to venus - the edge (four steps of entering, descend and landing/crash) eigenvertrieb
veil of maya - mowgli (id) sumerian records
fear and loathing in las vegas - virtue and vice (phase 2) vap
the devil wears prada - lock and load (transit blues) rise records
rivers - identität (EP) chopped of records #6
high hopes - the callout (sights & sounds) victory records
carach angren - pitch and black box (dance and laugh amongst the rotten) season of mist
while she sleeps - silence speaks (you are we) nuclear blast
slayer – raining blood (reign in blood) def jam
enter shikari - hoodwinker (single) ambush reality
deftones – be quiet and drive [far away] (around the fur) maverick
judas priest – leather rebel (painkiller) columbia records
suicide silence – bludgeoned to death (the cleansing) century media
heaven shall burn - passage of the crane (wanderer) century media
parkway drive - devil's calling (ire) epitaph records
black lung - behemoth (see the enemy) nois-o-lution
down – the seed (down ii: a bustle in your hedgerow) elektra records
dope - die motherfucker die (life) epic records
dream theater – the dark eternal night (systematic chaos) roadrunner records
make them suffer - maelstrom (neverbloom) roadrunner records
Moderation: Carolin Schneider, Wayne Achten
Redaktionelle Leitung: Jonathan Penschek