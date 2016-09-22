Helga vom 22.09.2016: Helga trifft...

...nicht nur Aeranea, die bei uns im Studio waren!



Aeranea Moderator Jona mit Christof von Aeranea im Studio

Wir haben auf dem Summer Breeze auch mit Jennifer Haben, der Frontfrau on Beyond the Black gesprochen und gefragt, wie es mit der Band jetzt weiter geht.



Außerdem gibt es natürlich wieder Konzerttipps für die nächsten Wochen, News aus dem Metalbereich und viel neue Musik. Vielleicht könnt ihr ja sogar was geschenkt kriegen? Schaltet ein!



Playlist der Sendung:



slipknot – wait and bleed (slipknot) roadrunner

cryptogenic – dismember (there is no hope... beyond mutation) eigenvertrieb

diorama – acid trip (cubed) accession

aeranea – any other way (the fading ones ep) eigenvertrieb

parkway drive – gimme a d (killing with a smile) resist records

vola – stray the skies (inmazes) mascot records

black queen, the – ice to never (fever daydream) eigenvertrieb

suffocation – involuntary slaughter (effigy of the forgotten) roadrunner

emmure – children of cybertron (speaker of the dead) victory

aeranea – nothing left (the fading ones ep) eigenvertrieb

breakdown of sanity – from the depths (coexistence) eigenvertrieb

breakdown of sanity – deep sleep (coexistence) eigenvertieb

bring me the horizon – pray for plagues (count your blessings) visible noise

beyond the black – written in blood (lost in forever) universal

iron maiden – fear of the dark (fear of the dark) emi

arsirius – casus belli (lvdi incipant) medusa

drenched in blood – stand alone (hail to the slaughter) endwar

heaven shall burn – save me (wanderer) century media records

heaven shall burn – you shall not pass (wanderer) century media records

after the burial – catacombs (dig deep) sumerian records

utmarken – regnet faller (utmarken) einheit



Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Jonathan Penschek

