Helga vom 22.09.2016:
Helga trifft...
...nicht nur Aeranea, die bei uns im Studio waren!
Wir haben auf dem Summer Breeze auch mit Jennifer Haben, der Frontfrau on Beyond the Black gesprochen und gefragt, wie es mit der Band jetzt weiter geht.
Außerdem gibt es natürlich wieder Konzerttipps für die nächsten Wochen, News aus dem Metalbereich und viel neue Musik. Vielleicht könnt ihr ja sogar was geschenkt kriegen? Schaltet ein!
Playlist der Sendung:
slipknot – wait and bleed (slipknot) roadrunner
cryptogenic – dismember (there is no hope... beyond mutation) eigenvertrieb
diorama – acid trip (cubed) accession
aeranea – any other way (the fading ones ep) eigenvertrieb
parkway drive – gimme a d (killing with a smile) resist records
vola – stray the skies (inmazes) mascot records
black queen, the – ice to never (fever daydream) eigenvertrieb
suffocation – involuntary slaughter (effigy of the forgotten) roadrunner
emmure – children of cybertron (speaker of the dead) victory
aeranea – nothing left (the fading ones ep) eigenvertrieb
breakdown of sanity – from the depths (coexistence) eigenvertrieb
breakdown of sanity – deep sleep (coexistence) eigenvertieb
bring me the horizon – pray for plagues (count your blessings) visible noise
beyond the black – written in blood (lost in forever) universal
iron maiden – fear of the dark (fear of the dark) emi
arsirius – casus belli (lvdi incipant) medusa
drenched in blood – stand alone (hail to the slaughter) endwar
heaven shall burn – save me (wanderer) century media records
heaven shall burn – you shall not pass (wanderer) century media records
after the burial – catacombs (dig deep) sumerian records
utmarken – regnet faller (utmarken) einheit
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Jonathan Penschek