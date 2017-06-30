Cut and Paste vom 30.06.2017:
Südafrika is DOPE LIKE THAT
Freitagabend, 18 Uhr: Ihr schaltet das Radio auf der 100,0 ein, denn unser Musikredakteur Jonas Radunz hat die neuesten Songs aus Südafrika am Start! Ausserdem schauen in der zweiten Hälfte die beiden Kölner Hip-Hop DJs Mike Dyna und Meista Fader im Studio vorbei, um ihre neue Partyreihe DOPE LIKE THAT im Veedel Club vorzustellen und zur Einstimmung ein heißes Liveset zu spielen.
tracklist:
modiga, zoe - inganekwane (yellow the novel) yelloewax
melo b jones - c&l (the start ep) stay true sounds
rkls (feat. sio) - hours go by (single) r2 records
mavuso, langa - vivid dreamers (illa n's weheartbeat 85bpm re-edit)
gina jeanz - on to you (straight beats vol.3) straight feels
sun-el musician - akanamali (feat. samthing soweto) elworld music
davve beats - yizo representa (baile ikapa) selbstveröffentlicht
kymac - maskless (single) selbstveröffentlicht
fynn - indoda (indoda ep) cruel section records
lavine, floyd - masala (african techno remix) (masala ep) rise
dwson - daffodil (tales ep) red bull studios cape town
midland - final credits (single) regraded
panivalkova - tango (single) panivalkova
vhoor - desce vai (slum waves vol.1) slum wave
lamar, kendrick - element. (damn.) tde
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Jonas Radunz