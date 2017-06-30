Cut and Paste vom 30.06.2017: Südafrika is DOPE LIKE THAT

Freitagabend, 18 Uhr: Ihr schaltet das Radio auf der 100,0 ein, denn unser Musikredakteur Jonas Radunz hat die neuesten Songs aus Südafrika am Start! Ausserdem schauen in der zweiten Hälfte die beiden Kölner Hip-Hop DJs Mike Dyna und Meista Fader im Studio vorbei, um ihre neue Partyreihe DOPE LIKE THAT im Veedel Club vorzustellen und zur Einstimmung ein heißes Liveset zu spielen.

tracklist:



modiga, zoe - inganekwane (yellow the novel) yelloewax

melo b jones - c&l (the start ep) stay true sounds

rkls (feat. sio) - hours go by (single) r2 records

mavuso, langa - vivid dreamers (illa n's weheartbeat 85bpm re-edit)

gina jeanz - on to you (straight beats vol.3) straight feels

sun-el musician - akanamali (feat. samthing soweto) elworld music

davve beats - yizo representa (baile ikapa) selbstveröffentlicht

kymac - maskless (single) selbstveröffentlicht

fynn - indoda (indoda ep) cruel section records

lavine, floyd - masala (african techno remix) (masala ep) rise

dwson - daffodil (tales ep) red bull studios cape town

midland - final credits (single) regraded

panivalkova - tango (single) panivalkova

vhoor - desce vai (slum waves vol.1) slum wave

lamar, kendrick - element. (damn.) tde

Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Jonas Radunz

