Cut and Paste vom 23.06.2017: Techno Friday w/ Life in Patterns, Raw Imprint, & Phonovision

We talk with Ferdinger about the launch of his Cologne-based "Life in Patterns" techno label; we catch up with Felix Fleer from Bielefeld techno label "Raw Imprint"; and get a taste of the newest techno party in town "Phonovision".



©Sharmila Sandrasegar artwork von Sharmila Sandrasegar

Techno DJ/producer Ferdinger goes all in and launches his label "Life in Patterns" this weekend in Bogen 2.

Raw Imprint's co-founder Felix Fleer travels from Bielefeld to tell us about the new EP on his label.

The Phonovision partymakers showcase their music philosophy for a taster of what goes in Club Subway during their club nights.



Techno, techno, techno. You've been warned.



Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

