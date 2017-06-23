Cut and Paste vom 23.06.2017:
Techno Friday w/ Life in Patterns, Raw Imprint, & Phonovision
We talk with Ferdinger about the launch of his Cologne-based "Life in Patterns" techno label; we catch up with Felix Fleer from Bielefeld techno label "Raw Imprint"; and get a taste of the newest techno party in town "Phonovision".
Techno DJ/producer Ferdinger goes all in and launches his label "Life in Patterns" this weekend in Bogen 2.
Raw Imprint's co-founder Felix Fleer travels from Bielefeld to tell us about the new EP on his label.
The Phonovision partymakers showcase their music philosophy for a taster of what goes in Club Subway during their club nights.
Techno, techno, techno. You've been warned.
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger