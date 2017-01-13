Cut and Paste vom 13.01.2017: Cologne Music Week Fokus: Modularfield & Cologne Sessions & Clean Slean

From the 14th to the 20th, Cologne Music Week is back in our Kölner clubs, bars, and concert venues! We'll be looking at the electronic music program, letting you know about all the parties going on. We also welcome Cologne label Modularfield & party promoter Cologne Sessions in the studio who'll tell us all about their respective CMW events. Last but not least, Clean Slean will also join us and tell us what you can expect at his upcoming show. Tune in!



cologne music week



Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

