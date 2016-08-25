Cut and Paste vom 25.08.2016: Kompakt in the studio & the long-awaited albums...

We speak about some albums we had to wait a very long time for, be it because of a musical block or a promo stunt...

In the second hour we present to you the new Kompakt compilation.



Wir sprechen über Neuerscheinungen von De La Soul, über A Tribe Called Quest und Frank Ocean bis zu James Blake.



Playlist:



de la soul - trainwreck (and the anonymous nobody) aoi records

de la soul - pain (and the anonymous nobody) aoi records

frank ocean - nights (blonde) def jam

frank ocean & kendrick lamar - skyline to

james blake - timeless (the colour in anything) polydor

james blake - radio silence (the colour in anything) polydor

a tribe called quest - the hop (beats, rhymes and life) jive



Lukas' DJ Set:



alex under – llaman a la puerta (total 16) kompakt

dj koze – 40 love (total 10) kompakt

red axes – lak (nd 19) nachtdigital

lycoriscoris – in the deep (matt karmil version) (transient ep) kx

simon baker – plastik (todd terje mix) (plastik 2014) kompakt*

lowtec – in fail we trust (in fail we trust) playhouse

eduardo de la calle – i think i love you (nanoscopic scales ep) hivern discs

michael meyer – action (total 16) kompakt

wassermann – die schallplatte (dj kloze remix) (total 16) kompakt



Moderation: Sarah Roellinger, Negisa Blumenstein

Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger, Federico Kersting

