Cut and Paste vom 25.08.2016:
Kompakt in the studio & the long-awaited albums...
We speak about some albums we had to wait a very long time for, be it because of a musical block or a promo stunt...
In the second hour we present to you the new Kompakt compilation.
Wir sprechen über Neuerscheinungen von De La Soul, über A Tribe Called Quest und Frank Ocean bis zu James Blake.
Playlist:
de la soul - trainwreck (and the anonymous nobody) aoi records
de la soul - pain (and the anonymous nobody) aoi records
frank ocean - nights (blonde) def jam
frank ocean & kendrick lamar - skyline to
james blake - timeless (the colour in anything) polydor
james blake - radio silence (the colour in anything) polydor
a tribe called quest - the hop (beats, rhymes and life) jive
Lukas' DJ Set:
alex under –
llaman a la puerta (total 16) kompakt
dj koze – 40 love (total 10) kompakt
red axes – lak (nd 19) nachtdigital
lycoriscoris – in the deep (matt karmil version) (transient ep) kx
simon baker – plastik (todd terje mix) (plastik 2014) kompakt*
lowtec – in fail we trust (in fail we trust) playhouse
eduardo de la calle – i think i love you (nanoscopic scales ep) hivern discs
michael meyer – action (total 16) kompakt
wassermann – die schallplatte (dj kloze remix) (total 16) kompakt
Moderation: Sarah Roellinger, Negisa Blumenstein
Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger, Federico Kersting