Leitung: Ilona Steffens

Cut and Paste vom 18.08.2016:

C/O Pop Festival

An hour full of concert tipps for the c/o pop music festival in Cologne 24-28 August.

We also have guests from Cologne labels Ancient Future Now and Baumusik to tell us about their own c/o pop club night in JackWho.

Playlist:
the internet – girl (ego death) odd future & columbia
oracles - constellations (bedroom eyes) this charming man/cargo
debruit - duman with murat ertel (debruit & istanbul) ici
sunrom - shaman (baghel ep) ancient future now
colorist - faust (tolouse low trax remix) baumusik
johannes klingebiel - all around me (baghel ep) ancient future now
camp inc & inc - broken vultures (perche la notte) forthcoming baumusik 


 

Moderation: Tom Sinke, Julia van Doorn, Sarah Roellinger
Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

