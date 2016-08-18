Cut and Paste vom 18.08.2016: C/O Pop Festival

An hour full of concert tipps for the c/o pop music festival in Cologne 24-28 August.



We also have guests from Cologne labels Ancient Future Now and Baumusik to tell us about their own c/o pop club night in JackWho.



Playlist:

the internet – girl (ego death) odd future & columbia

oracles - constellations (bedroom eyes) this charming man/cargo

debruit - duman with murat ertel (debruit & istanbul) ici

sunrom - shaman (baghel ep) ancient future now

colorist - faust (tolouse low trax remix) baumusik

johannes klingebiel - all around me (baghel ep) ancient future now

camp inc & inc - broken vultures (perche la notte) forthcoming baumusik







Moderation: Tom Sinke, Julia van Doorn, Sarah Roellinger

Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

