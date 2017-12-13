Borderclash vom 13.12.2017: Borderclash // Take 5 // Best of 2017 pt. 1 // Headphones music

Best of 2017 - Part I - Headphones music

There's has been so much killer music in 2017, we have to do 2 "best of 2017" shows.

We kick off the series of 2 with 90 minutes of sweet jazz, neo-soul, exotica, electronica, & experimental sounds. The next issue will focus on club sounds.



Special feature >> Borderclash Musikredakteur Thelonious Mark, funk, soul and disco specialist presents its 5 Tracks of the year - as chosen by the dancefloors.





Moderation: Sarah Roellinger, Mark Neustadt

Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

