Borderclash vom 11.10.2017: Night of Surprise, a festival for experimental music: the line-up deconstructed

We chat to the curators of the experimental music festival "Night of Surprise" taking place on October 20th in Stadtgarten and present the line-up.



20 Oct 2017, Stadtgarten All Areas, Cologne

Start 7pm // Free Entry all night long // Open End



An adventure in Afrodiasporic Postpunk, Iranian Leftfield Techno, Contemporary Modern Jazz, Psychedelic Kraut Improv, Avantgarde Electronics, Contemporary Arabic Music, Comicbook Song, Epic Collage, Frontier Ambient and Guerilla Spatialization. More than 20 artists, bands and djs present a mind-boggling variety of fringe music at Cologne´s premier jazz and experimental music venue.



Moderation: Sarah Roellinger, Mark Neustadt

Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

