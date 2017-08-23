Borderclash vom 23.08.2017: Kompakt Total 17 + new releases

Kompakt releases its yearly compilation "Total 17" on September 1st. Kompakt newcomers Max Scholpp & Luuk visit our studios and tell us about the compilation and the release party.



kompakt

The latest instalment of the TOTAL compilation series, showcases Kompakt veterans and newcomers such as French techno legend Laurent Garnier, Amsterdam electro-pop duo Weval, and many more.

Cologne newcomers are in the house! Max Scholpp tells us about his own contribution to the compilation and DJ Luuk represents the line-up of the release party in Helios 37 on Sept. 1st.



As always the Borderclash team brings you up to date with the hottest and newest releases from the electronic music spectrum.



Borderclash // 100,0 fm // Kölncampus

23.08.2017 // 8-10pm

Tune in!

Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

