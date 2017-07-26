Borderclash vom 26.07.2017: female:pressure radio w/ electronic artist Gray + new releases

Cologne's radioland has a brand new show on 674.fm: "female:pressure radio". The show's host and electronic artist Gray visits Borderclash and tells us all about her show, the female:pressure network, and her work in electronic music and design.

We also have the hottest tunes in bass, grime, new-wave and everything in between.





female:pressure is an international network of female, transgender and non-binary artists in the fields of electronic music and digital arts. Gray's show "female:pressure radio" is about presenting and representing the work of women who get busy with electronic music. We're chatting to her about the network's mission, about her show, and about her own work as a design and sound artist.

On top of that we have hot new tunes from R&S Records, Dizzee Rascal, Ploy, and many more.



akkord - rcvr (rcvr / xmtr) houdnstooth

dizzee rascal - space (raskit) dirty stank recordings

tyler the creator - who dat boy (flower boy) columbia

tyler the creator - garden shed (flower boy) columbia

terrace martin presents the pollyseeds – believe (sounds of crenshaw vol. 1) ropeadope

terrace martin presents the pollyseeds - you and me (ft. rose gold) (sounds of crenshaw vol. 1) ropeadope

tyler the creator – boredom (flower boy) columbia

jay z ft. damian marley – bam (4:44) roc nation

hitmakerchinx - warning riddim (shades & monsters: fdm classics) night slugs

nidia minaj – indian (nidia e ma, nidia e fudida) principe

nidia minaj – sinistro (nidia e ma, nidia e fudida) principe

populous – umi (enchufada na zona) enchufada

populous – caparica (azulejos) wonderwheel recordings

el buho - noche tepotzotlan (tamoanchan ep)

unknown archetype - into ether (into ether) forthcoming r&s

natalie beridze - light is winning (gray remix) monika enterprise

kane ikin - packet loss (sensory memory) echovolt records

klara lewis – view (too) editions mego

sonae + werkstatt - between two worlds (monika werkstatt) monika enterprise

mimicof & midori hirano - microscopium (re:construction)

natalie beridze - those things (guliagava) monika enterprise

ploy - zoom (intrigued by the drum) timedance

squane x rees – illuminating (illuminating) jelly bean farm

yak - mido (mido / darunia) version

roska - cool down (jammed) hot mom usa

batu - marius (marius ep) hessle audio

ikonika - shovel (nervous horizon v.a. vol. 2) nervous horizon

lokane - body double (vip mix) (nervous horizon v.a. vol. 2) nervous horizon

wallwork - havoc (nervous horizon v.a. vol. 2) nervous horizon



