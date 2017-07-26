Borderclash vom 26.07.2017:
female:pressure radio w/ electronic artist Gray + new releases
Cologne's radioland has a brand new show on 674.fm: "female:pressure radio". The show's host and electronic artist Gray visits Borderclash and tells us all about her show, the female:pressure network, and her work in electronic music and design.
We also have the hottest tunes in bass, grime, new-wave and everything in between.
female:pressure is an international network of female, transgender and non-binary artists in the fields of electronic music and digital arts. Gray's show "female:pressure radio" is about presenting and representing the work of women who get busy with electronic music. We're chatting to her about the network's mission, about her show, and about her own work as a design and sound artist.
On top of that we have hot new tunes from R&S Records, Dizzee Rascal, Ploy, and many more.
26.07.2017
Kölncampus Borderclash
8-10pm
100,0 fm
akkord - rcvr (rcvr / xmtr) houdnstooth
dizzee rascal - space (raskit) dirty stank recordings
tyler the creator - who dat boy (flower boy) columbia
tyler the creator - garden shed (flower boy) columbia
terrace martin presents the pollyseeds – believe (sounds of crenshaw vol. 1) ropeadope
terrace martin presents the pollyseeds - you and me (ft. rose gold) (sounds of crenshaw vol. 1) ropeadope
tyler the creator – boredom (flower boy) columbia
jay z ft. damian marley – bam (4:44) roc nation
hitmakerchinx - warning riddim (shades & monsters: fdm classics) night slugs
nidia minaj – indian (nidia e ma, nidia e fudida) principe
nidia minaj – sinistro (nidia e ma, nidia e fudida) principe
populous – umi (enchufada na zona) enchufada
populous – caparica (azulejos) wonderwheel recordings
el buho - noche tepotzotlan (tamoanchan ep)
unknown archetype - into ether (into ether) forthcoming r&s
natalie beridze - light is winning (gray remix) monika enterprise
kane ikin - packet loss (sensory memory) echovolt records
klara lewis – view (too) editions mego
sonae + werkstatt - between two worlds (monika werkstatt) monika enterprise
mimicof & midori hirano - microscopium (re:construction)
natalie beridze - those things (guliagava) monika enterprise
ploy - zoom (intrigued by the drum) timedance
squane x rees – illuminating (illuminating) jelly bean farm
yak - mido (mido / darunia) version
roska - cool down (jammed) hot mom usa
batu - marius (marius ep) hessle audio
ikonika - shovel (nervous horizon v.a. vol. 2) nervous horizon
lokane - body double (vip mix) (nervous horizon v.a. vol. 2) nervous horizon
wallwork - havoc (nervous horizon v.a. vol. 2) nervous horizon
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger