Borderclash vom 24.05.2017: Musical catch-up with Hanna Bächer & Maike de Buhr: a decade of borderclashers under one roof

We are catching up with Maike & Hanna, the women behind Borderclash's steering wheel in the past decade.



Since her Borderclash days (2004-2014), Hanna Bächer has been a London-based freelance writer and producer for radio, working among others with the RBMA. She boasts an eclectic music taste and brings hand-picked avant-garde and experimental tunes from her new London home.



Maike de Buhr is now a music journalist for WDR Cosmo after having fronted Borderclash 2014-2016. She loves it bassy, with chopped up vocals and at 160 bpm; she'll be bringing her footwork, juke, and r'n'b faves to the show.



As always we dwelve into bold cutting-edge musical projects fusing together various genre traditions and keep you up-to-date with the latest tunes: let's borderclash.





Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

