Borderclash vom 10.05.2017: Electronica w/ Noorden Label + new releases

Alex Ketzer visits the studio and talks about his electronic music label Noorden. We also have a bunch of new and upcoming releases.



Noorden

NOORDEN is a Cologne based label for electronic(a) music made up of musicians, artists and designers releasing electronic music with an experimental DIY-flavour. Noorden has been part of the local music scene since 2011, so we thought we'd catch up with Alex Ketzer, the man behind the project. Not only does he run the Noorden label, he also works as a graphic designer, art director, and is now involved with the Sommerblut Festival with his audio-visual club night "Nacht und Nebel" in Art Theater exploring the origins of techno, trance und the 90s rave culture.

Thomas Wiuf Schwartz

We also have a bag full of new music spanning across genres from electronica, via bass, to fusion.



Tune in!

Borderclash

10.05.2017

8-10pm





Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

