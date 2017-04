Borderclash vom 26.04.2017: UK bass w/ Riddim Box + new releases

UK bass w/ Riddim Box + new releases



Jonas Franke

Kleinski from the Riddim Box comes round, plays records and looks back at 6 years of Riddim Box parties in Cologne.

We also have a massive stack of new records to go through.







Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger