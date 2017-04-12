Borderclash vom 12.04.2017: Choir electronica with Colorist's Prosthetic Music + new releases

Techno church music? Kind of... A studio full of people to play and discuss an original project mixing electronica and choir music.



Borderclash welcomes a couple of actors behind the "Prosthetic Music" project in the Kölncampus studio. We'll be talking about this performative music project uniting choir singers - 15 of of them! - and machine-made sounds.

The concert will take place in Britney on April 30th.



On top of that we have picked out la crème de la crème of the latest music releases.

Moderation: Mark Neustadt, Sarah Roellinger

Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

