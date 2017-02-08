Borderclash vom 08.02.2017: dubbed out

From dub's reggae roots, via jungle, drum and bass, trip-hop, all the way to dubstep. From Jamaica, via Bristol, to Berlin. Plus a bunch of new releases from Sampha, Syd the Kid, Knxwledge, Happa and many more.



sarapix

Team Borderclash is tracing dub music's lineage from dub's reggae roots, via jungle, drum and bass, trip-hop, all the way to dubstep. From King Tubby, to Mala, via Moritz von Oswald.



Dubstep specialist Bukez Finezt (Deep Medi / Cologne) stops by the Borderclash office and plays us his heroes' favourite tracks as he's bringing Mala (one half of Digital Myztics and DMZ label boss) and Om Unit (Metalheadz / Label Cosmic Bridge) to Cologne on Saturday night.



On top top of our dubby program, we also have new music from pianist and vocalist extraordinaire Sampha, Odd Future crew member Syd the Kid, L.A. beat maker Knxwledge, scary electronic bassman Happa, and many more.



RIP David Axelrod, US composer, hip-hop influencer.



Moderation: Sarah Roellinger, Mark Neustadt, Daniel García González

Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

