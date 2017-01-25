Borderclash vom 25.01.2017: New releases & South African dance music history

Musikredkateur Jonas tells us about his vision of the evolution of dance music in South Africa. Daniel, Sarah and Mark play their favourite new music and review the latest Bonobo album.







Moderation: Sarah Roellinger, Mark Neustadt, Daniel García González, Jonas Radunz

Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

