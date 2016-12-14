Borderclash vom 14.12.2016: Borderclash : Take 5

21 Borderclash Sendungen in 2016! Was ist unsere best of 2016? Our musical picks from Electronica, Synthy Boogie, Ambient House, via Jazzy Bass, and other music genres we didn't know existed. Borderclash Redakteure stellen ihre 5 Lieblinglieder des Jahres vor.

This year we got spoiled, there was the new Frank Ocean, James Blake, Radiohead, Yussef Kamal, Anderson .Paak, Nxworries albums. Without even mentioning the amount of incredible EPs and singles that also dropped.



Which ones will make it to our best of 2016?





Moderation: Maike de Buhr, Mark Neustadt, Sarah Roellinger

Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger, Maike de Buhr

