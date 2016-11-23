Borderclash vom 23.11.2016:
New releases! No blabla! Pure tunes mixtape!
Wed. 23.11 // 8-10pm // 100,0 FM // Borderclash
This time we have sooo much new music to play you, that we thought we'd drop the chat altogether and focus on the tunes.
Alles dabei von beats, hip-hop, experimentell, jungle, techno, und alles inzwischen - with new stuff from: bok bok, coldcut, romare, illum sphere, dj lag, logos, airhead, nicolas jaar, falty dl, dj python, paco sala, andrea, and many more.
Redaktion:
Maike de Buhr, Daniel Garcia González, Sarah Roellinger
Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger