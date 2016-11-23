Borderclash vom 23.11.2016: New releases! No blabla! Pure tunes mixtape!

Wed. 23.11 // 8-10pm // 100,0 FM // Borderclash

This time we have sooo much new music to play you, that we thought we'd drop the chat altogether and focus on the tunes.



sarapix

Alles dabei von beats, hip-hop, experimentell, jungle, techno, und alles inzwischen - with new stuff from: bok bok, coldcut, romare, illum sphere, dj lag, logos, airhead, nicolas jaar, falty dl, dj python, paco sala, andrea, and many more.

Redaktion:

Maike de Buhr, Daniel Garcia González, Sarah Roellinger

Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

