Borderclash vom 14.09.2016:
Borderclash presents Borderjazz
The Borderclash team compiled their favourite jazz influenced music. From jazzy hip-hop beats, to jazzy electronica, via jazzy house.
With music from Terrace Martin, Floating Points, Badbadnotgood, Flylo, Shigeto, Andrès, Hubert Davis, Madlib, and many more.
cinematic orchestra-
burn out (every day) ninja tune
the invisible – life's dancers (floating points remix) (patience) ninja tune
badbadnotgood – time moves slow (ft. sam herring) (iv) innovative leisure
badbadnotgood – in your eyes (ft. charlotte day wilson) (iv) innovative leisure
dxa – ice's jazz (I get up / ice's jazz 7'') blunted astronauts records
madlib – distant land (shades of blue) blue note
madlib – stepping into tomorrow (shades of blue) blue note
flofilz – dulce (metronom)
hubert daviz – starlight (beatnicks tape files) up my alley
hubert daviz – sunset lights (beatnicks tape files) up my alley
andrès – jazz after hours (andrès ii) mahogani music
rise – psalm 64 (messages) futuristica music
romare – motherless child (projections) ninja tune
romare – prison blues (projections) ninja tune
chaos in the cbd – luxury motivation (midnight in peckham) rhythm international
taylor mcferrin – invisible visible (early riser) brainfeeder
flying lotus ft. niki randa – getting there (until the quiet comes) brainfeeder
flying lotus – recoiled (cosmogramma) brainfeeder
shigeto – need nobody (intermission) ghostly international
yussef kamaal – yo chavez (black focus) brownswood
terrace martin – think of you (ft. kamasi washington & rose gold) (velvet portraits) sounds of crenshaw record
terrace martin – curly martin (ft. robert glasper, thundercat) (velvet portraits) sounds of crenshaw record
kendrick lamar – untitled no 5 (untitled, unamstered) top dog entertainment
Moderation: Sarah Roellinger, Lennard Winschel
Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger