Borderclash vom 14.09.2016: Borderclash presents Borderjazz

The Borderclash team compiled their favourite jazz influenced music. From jazzy hip-hop beats, to jazzy electronica, via jazzy house.



With music from Terrace Martin, Floating Points, Badbadnotgood, Flylo, Shigeto, Andrès, Hubert Davis, Madlib, and many more.





cinematic orchestra- burn out (every day) ninja tune

the invisible – life's dancers (floating points remix) (patience) ninja tune

badbadnotgood – time moves slow (ft. sam herring) (iv) innovative leisure

badbadnotgood – in your eyes (ft. charlotte day wilson) (iv) innovative leisure

dxa – ice's jazz (I get up / ice's jazz 7'') blunted astronauts records

madlib – distant land (shades of blue) blue note

madlib – stepping into tomorrow (shades of blue) blue note

flofilz – dulce (metronom)

hubert daviz – starlight (beatnicks tape files) up my alley

hubert daviz – sunset lights (beatnicks tape files) up my alley

andrès – jazz after hours (andrès ii) mahogani music

rise – psalm 64 (messages) futuristica music

romare – motherless child (projections) ninja tune

romare – prison blues (projections) ninja tune

chaos in the cbd – luxury motivation (midnight in peckham) rhythm international

taylor mcferrin – invisible visible (early riser) brainfeeder

flying lotus ft. niki randa – getting there (until the quiet comes) brainfeeder

flying lotus – recoiled (cosmogramma) brainfeeder

shigeto – need nobody (intermission) ghostly international

yussef kamaal – yo chavez (black focus) brownswood

terrace martin – think of you (ft. kamasi washington & rose gold) (velvet portraits) sounds of crenshaw record

terrace martin – curly martin (ft. robert glasper, thundercat) (velvet portraits) sounds of crenshaw record

kendrick lamar – untitled no 5 (untitled, unamstered) top dog entertainment



Moderation: Sarah Roellinger, Lennard Winschel

Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

