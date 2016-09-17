Behind bpm vom 17.09.2016: Ladadi ladida. Ladadi, ladida.

Neue Musik





Nach zwei Sendungen ohne Neuvorstellungen quillt unser Postfach und auch Köpfe über von aktuellen Releases. Daher: Therapie, gleichbedeutend mit Abarbeitung dieser jener spannenden Neuveröffentlichungen.



Mit dabei: die Debüt-LP vom Schweden Kornel Kovacs unter Studio Barnhus, Compilations von Permanent Vacation, Diynamic Records, Toy Tonics und Kompakt, Rain Dog unter Project:Mooncircle, die Dilation - Remixes von den Grandbrothers und fresh tunes vom Verein Freier Menschen Und Musik.



playlist



suzanne kraft – tiles (permanent vacation 4) permanent vacation

fantastic man – seaside special (permanent vacation 4) permanent vacation

hugh mane – interstellar (permanent vacation 4) permanent vacation

rain dog – my hands make shapes (there be monsters) project: mooncircle

aunti flo feat. samuel nalangirla – kampala boda boda ride (mushroom house ep 2) toy tonics

munk – nigerian jam (mushroom house ep 2) toy tonics

kollektiv turmstraße – jupiter sunrise (10 years diynamic) diynamic

adriatique – jekaterinburg (10 years diynamic) diynamic

ntfo – tension (10 years diynamic) diynamic

jürgen paape - eden (total 16) kompakt

dj laserdrucker vs. Dj $ - beat 3 (manifest #007) verein freier menschen und musik

dj ok - it's fine (manifest #008) verein freier menschen und musik

kornel kovacs – pop (the bells) studio barnhus

kornel kovacs – dollar club (the bells) studio barnhus





c.a. ramirez & tito wun - ding dong ditch (7") money $ex records

piranhahead - inner turmoil (the best of lumberjacks in hell) lumberjacks in hell

prequel - saints (freedom jazz dance) rhythm section international

chez damier - your love (kai alcé unreleased remix) ndatl muzik





free arts band - cool grey II (inhouse ep) fasaan recordings

peter zummo - the tape is chill (dress code (don't look at my car)) optimo music



Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Benni Klemann

