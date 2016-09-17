Behind bpm vom 17.09.2016:
Ladadi ladida. Ladadi, ladida.
Neue Musik
Nach zwei Sendungen ohne Neuvorstellungen quillt unser Postfach und auch Köpfe über von aktuellen Releases. Daher: Therapie, gleichbedeutend mit Abarbeitung dieser jener spannenden Neuveröffentlichungen.
Mit dabei: die Debüt-LP vom Schweden Kornel Kovacs unter Studio Barnhus, Compilations von Permanent Vacation, Diynamic Records, Toy Tonics und Kompakt, Rain Dog unter Project:Mooncircle, die Dilation - Remixes von den Grandbrothers und fresh tunes vom Verein Freier Menschen Und Musik.
playlist
suzanne kraft – tiles (permanent vacation 4) permanent vacation
fantastic man – seaside special (permanent vacation 4) permanent vacation
hugh mane – interstellar (permanent vacation 4) permanent vacation
rain dog – my hands make shapes (there be monsters) project: mooncircle
aunti flo feat. samuel nalangirla – kampala boda boda ride (mushroom house ep 2) toy tonics
munk – nigerian jam (mushroom house ep 2) toy tonics
kollektiv turmstraße – jupiter sunrise (10 years diynamic) diynamic
adriatique – jekaterinburg (10 years diynamic) diynamic
ntfo – tension (10 years diynamic) diynamic
jürgen paape - eden (total 16) kompakt
dj laserdrucker vs. Dj $ - beat 3 (manifest #007) verein freier menschen und musik
dj ok - it's fine (manifest #008) verein freier menschen und musik
kornel kovacs – pop (the bells) studio barnhus
kornel kovacs – dollar club (the bells) studio barnhus
c.a. ramirez & tito wun - ding dong ditch (7") money $ex records
piranhahead - inner turmoil (the best of lumberjacks in hell) lumberjacks in hell
prequel - saints (freedom jazz dance) rhythm section international
chez damier - your love (kai alcé unreleased remix) ndatl muzik
free arts band - cool grey II (inhouse ep) fasaan recordings
peter zummo - the tape is chill (dress code (don't look at my car)) optimo music
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Benni Klemann