Bass Me! vom 31.05.2017: Inge & Malo (baumusik)

Inge & Malo, members of the Cologne-based collective & label baumusik put their DJ hats on and visit Kölncampus for 2 hours of music and a bit of chatter.



Inge aka Sebastian Ingenhoff, one half of the live acid techno & production duo Camp Inc and his baumusik buddy Malo come and play tunes for Kölncampus "Bass Me".



Tune in on Wed. May 31st to find out what the have in their crates.



In the meantime, check out Malo's on point selection in this atmospheric/devotional/meditative mix:



