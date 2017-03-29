Bass Me!

Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

bassme@koelncampus.com

Nächste Sendung: 29.03. 20:00

Bass Me! vom 29.03.2017:

SKRT TAKE-OVER. Trap, Bass, Cloudrap, Footwork.

We hand in the controls to Lil' Chungy & Winneonescrew for a 2 hour bassy-trappy DJ-Set. 

Following the trappy trend, Cologne's clubland has a new party in town since the beginning of the year. SKRT's tag line ist quite simply "real trap shit x cloud rap". You know what to expect. 

We'll be chatting to a couple of the DJs behind the party and dig deep into their selection. 


 

Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

