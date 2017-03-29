Bass Me! vom 29.03.2017:
SKRT TAKE-OVER. Trap, Bass, Cloudrap, Footwork.
We hand in the controls to Lil' Chungy & Winneonescrew for a 2 hour bassy-trappy DJ-Set.
Following the trappy trend, Cologne's clubland has a new party in town since the beginning of the year. SKRT's tag line ist quite simply "real trap shit x cloud rap". You know what to expect.
We'll be chatting to a couple of the DJs behind the party and dig deep into their selection.
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger