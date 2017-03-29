Bass Me! vom 29.03.2017: SKRT TAKE-OVER. Trap, Bass, Cloudrap, Footwork.

We hand in the controls to Lil' Chungy & Winneonescrew for a 2 hour bassy-trappy DJ-Set.



Following the trappy trend, Cologne's clubland has a new party in town since the beginning of the year. SKRT's tag line ist quite simply "real trap shit x cloud rap". You know what to expect.



We'll be chatting to a couple of the DJs behind the party and dig deep into their selection.







Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

